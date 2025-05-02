Dumb Things We Can't Ignore In Marvel's Thunderbolts*

Contains spoilers for Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts*"

As one of the biggest cinematic events of the 21st century, "Avengers: Endgame" was always going to be a tough act to follow, and subsequent Marvel Cinematic Universe releases have largely been a mixed bag ever since. There have definitely been some highlights, but they've been too few and far between, as reviews didn't exactly fly high for "Captain America: Brave New World," and "The Marvels" bombed at the box office despite being a follow-up to the $1 billion success of 2019's "Captain Marvel." With "Thunderbolts*," however, it feels like Marvel's getting on the right path again.

Looper's review of "Thunderbolts*" praised the film's character dynamics, saying, "The fact that almost all of the leads have at least one moment that stands out is impressive in a movie with this many characters," a sentiment that many other outlets seem to agree with. Somehow, the movie takes a bunch of C-list characters like U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell) and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and imbues them with real pathos. That's nothing to say of the expert work done by Florence Pugh as the downtrodden Yelena Belova while the rest of the ensemble is filled out with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and, of course, Bob (Lewis Pullman).

We don't want it getting misconstrued that we're saying "Thunderbolts*" is by any means a bad film, but there are still plenty of things in it that don't quite add up. This sort of thing is bound to happen with a film that's part of such a massive franchise and has to juggle so many characters. But, with that said, here are the dumbest things you can expect to find in "Thunderbolts*."