Small Details You Missed In Deadpool & Wolverine

There's a montage early in the film in which Deadpool looks for a living Wolverine from one of the other worlds of the multiverse to help him. Most of these variants aren't willing to help Deadpool, but there are some noteworthy Logans in the bunch that diehard Marvel fans will recognize as references to different iterations of the Wolverine of the comic books — including one played by Henry Cavill.

The first Wolverine variant that Deadpool comes across is a very short version of the character, a reference to the fact that the Logan of the comic books is about 5 feet, 3 inches. While this variant may be a bit too short, it's still more accurate to Wolverine's height in the comics than the Logan that appears in the movies. Hugh Jackman's Logan is comic-accurate for many reasons, but his height is not one of them.

There's also Old Man Logan, who shoots Deadpool with a shotgun he had under his blanket, a Wolverine who is wearing the brown and tan costume from the 1980s while fighting the Hulk, and a Wolverine with amazing glam-rock-style hair that was prevalent in the '90s. There's also a crucified variant from the cover of "Uncanny X-Men #251," as well as Patch, Wolverine's gambler alter-ego who wears a white tux and eyepatch. Deadpool of course, chooses none of these as his champion, going instead with the version that let down his world and likes to drink a lot, mainly because that one didn't try to fight with him first.