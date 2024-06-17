The Tragic True Life Story Of Deadpool 2's Rob Delaney

If you know Rob Delaney, it's probably from his scene-stealing role as the non-powered superhero Peter in 2016's "Deadpool 2," the 2018 Marvel sequel that earned him an obsessive cult following. It's a movie that changed Delaney's life forever, but it's hardly his only claim to fame. For four years he starred in the U.K.'s Channel 4 series "Catastrophe," which found a home in his native United States on Prime Video. Earlier in his career he'd also gained notoriety for his hilarious Twitter account and a 2014 memoir, "Rob Delaney: Mother. Wife. Sister. Human. Warrior. Falcon. Yardstick. Turban. Cabbage."

When he wasn't making audiences cackle with laughter, however, Delaney was all too often at the center of a tragedy. From his early days as a dead-end stand-up comic to the death of his infant son, it may seem that Rob Delaney's life has been one devastating experience after another. No matter what life throws at him, though, Delaney has persevered, a testament to his personal strength and inner fortitude — not to mention a healthy and loving support system of family and friends.

With "Deadpool and Wolverine" bringing Delaney back in the role of Peter, fans are getting to know the actor all over again. But you may be surprised by some of the tragic details in the life of Rob Delaney.