Deadpool Co-Creator Just 'Retired' From The Marvel Character

Rob Liefeld is stepping away from Deadpool. The writer and artist has announced that he will soon retire from creating stories featuring the Merc with a Mouth.

Liefeld became a comic book superstar working on "New Mutants," where he co-created Deadpool in 1991 along with writer Fabian Nicieza shortly after introducing Cable in the series with writer Louise Simonson. After introducing the new characters and relaunching the series as "X-Force," Liefeld was among the group of creators who left Marvel Comics in 1992 to form Image Comics, where he launched his best-selling creator-owned series, "Youngblood." Often considered one of the most polarizing creators in comics due to his art style and outspoken nature, Liefeld eventually returned to collaborating with Marvel, DC, and other publishers. Deadpool remains relevant to this day and is set to star in his third feature film, "Deadpool 3," starring Ryan Reynolds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I am retiring from Deadpool," Liefeld wrote on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account. "It's official. Yup, after 33 years of not only introducing Deadpool but chronicling many of his most popular adventures it's time for the Deadpool Daddy to say farewell. One of the fun parts about getting older is you can retire from things, so here I am. So I worked up one last crazy Deadpool yarn for the fine folks at Marvel and they responded with electric glee and I started producing it last month for release Summer 2024."