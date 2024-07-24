Wolverine Killed The X-Men - But It's Too Horrific To Show In The MCU

There are some Deadpool moments that are too dark for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most of which involve the Merc with a Mouth embracing his homicidal tendencies. However, now that "Deadpool & Wolverine" has introduced the eponymous antiheroes to the franchise, it's worth looking at some of the latter character's more gruesome antics.

Mark Millar and Steve McNiven's "Old Man Logan" story arc features some Wolverine moments that are too dark for the MCU, most notably when he kills all of the X-Men in their very own mansion. Sure, he's under the influence of a Mysterio-induced hallucination that makes him believe the X-Men are supervillains who want to slaughter young mutants, but that makes the sequence even more horrific. Furthermore, the story culminates with Wolverine getting his senses back and realizing that he clawed through Jubilee, his young protégé who sees him as a father figure. How messed up is that?

The "Old Man Logan" saga is disturbing, but it isn't the only time Wolverine tried to kill his comrades. The other occasion didn't end with a massive mutant body count, but it's still pretty wild in its own right.