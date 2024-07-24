Wolverine Killed The X-Men - But It's Too Horrific To Show In The MCU
There are some Deadpool moments that are too dark for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most of which involve the Merc with a Mouth embracing his homicidal tendencies. However, now that "Deadpool & Wolverine" has introduced the eponymous antiheroes to the franchise, it's worth looking at some of the latter character's more gruesome antics.
Mark Millar and Steve McNiven's "Old Man Logan" story arc features some Wolverine moments that are too dark for the MCU, most notably when he kills all of the X-Men in their very own mansion. Sure, he's under the influence of a Mysterio-induced hallucination that makes him believe the X-Men are supervillains who want to slaughter young mutants, but that makes the sequence even more horrific. Furthermore, the story culminates with Wolverine getting his senses back and realizing that he clawed through Jubilee, his young protégé who sees him as a father figure. How messed up is that?
The "Old Man Logan" saga is disturbing, but it isn't the only time Wolverine tried to kill his comrades. The other occasion didn't end with a massive mutant body count, but it's still pretty wild in its own right.
Magneto sent Wolverine to kill the X-Men
Mark Millar has a history of exploring Wolverine's darker side, which is once again evidenced by the "Tomorrow People" story arc of his "Ultimate X-Men" run with Adam Kubert. This story portrays the mutant as a spy for Magento and the Brotherhood of Mutants, tasked with eliminating the enemy. While that doesn't happen in the end, there's one sequence that hints toward it.
"Ultimate X-Men" #3 sees Wolverine lay waste to the X-Men in the Danger Room, but it's nothing more than a simulation. After the hairy mutant hacks them to pieces, Charles Xavier interrupts the training exercise to inform Wolverine that he's only supposed to wrestle with them. Maybe this isn't slaughter in the conventional sense, but it's probably too extreme for an MCU movie.
Wolverine eventually rejects Magneto and sides with the X-Men, ultimately ruining the supervillain's plan to use him as an assassin. Still, the aforementioned sequence highlights the gruesome capabilities of Wolverine and his adamantium claws — and just how easily he could dispose of his comrades if he had to.
If you enjoyed this article, check out the untold truth of Wolverine.