Marvel Rumor: Wesley Snipes' Blade Will Return - And We Might Know How

Wesley Snipes, who recently co-starred in "Coming 2 America" and voiced Enclave scientist Maris Morlak in the Marvel animated series "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur," was asked about potentially returning as Blade back in 2022. The actor told ComicBook.com that he'd be game to return, while simultaneously admitting that his time as the Daywalker might have passed.

"Never say never," he said. "[As] long as I'm healthy and in shape, I can rock with them. Yeah, as far as my predictions on if something like that happened in [the] future, I don't know. I don't know. It seems to me if it would've happened, it would've happened already. But hey, never say never." The actor added that Marvel Studios hadn't asked him at the time but that he was open to a conversation about possibly playing the character again.

While the timing of Snipes' potential return as Blade in "Deadpool and Wolverine" might seem odd with Mahershala Ali's "Blade" movie filming soon, the MCU is fully embracing multiversal storytelling. As "Spider-Man: No Way Home" showed, multiple versions of the same character can co-exist as long as it fits the story that's being told. Time will tell if Snipes' return as Blade is just a rumor or if the talented actor will get another chance to again take on one of his best roles.