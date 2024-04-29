Marvel Rumor: Wesley Snipes' Blade Will Return - And We Might Know How
Wesley Snipes may be returning to one of his most famous roles, as the vampire hunter Blade, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But it might be more than a simple cameo, according to scooper Daniel Richtman (via Patreon). Even with an MCU "Blade" movie starring Mahershala Ali set to begin filming later this year, Snipes is reportedly being eyed — and may already have signed on — to return as Blade for multiple films in Marvel's Multiverse Saga.
While Snipes' time as Blade appeared to be over after Ali was cast in the upcoming reboot, Richtman's report hints at a potential variant of Blade existing in the Multiverse alongside Ali's main MCU version. The rumor suggests that Snipes will reunite with his former "Blade: Trinity" co-star Ryan Reynolds in the much-anticipated, allegedly cameo-filled "Deadpool and Wolverine." If true, Snipes will be joining other iconic characters returning from past Marvel films, such as Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and several other "X-Men"-related heroes and villains, including Tyler Mane's Sabretooth and Jennifer Garner's Elektra from 2003's "Daredevil."
Wesley Snipes wants to return as Blade
Wesley Snipes, who recently co-starred in "Coming 2 America" and voiced Enclave scientist Maris Morlak in the Marvel animated series "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur," was asked about potentially returning as Blade back in 2022. The actor told ComicBook.com that he'd be game to return, while simultaneously admitting that his time as the Daywalker might have passed.
"Never say never," he said. "[As] long as I'm healthy and in shape, I can rock with them. Yeah, as far as my predictions on if something like that happened in [the] future, I don't know. I don't know. It seems to me if it would've happened, it would've happened already. But hey, never say never." The actor added that Marvel Studios hadn't asked him at the time but that he was open to a conversation about possibly playing the character again.
While the timing of Snipes' potential return as Blade in "Deadpool and Wolverine" might seem odd with Mahershala Ali's "Blade" movie filming soon, the MCU is fully embracing multiversal storytelling. As "Spider-Man: No Way Home" showed, multiple versions of the same character can co-exist as long as it fits the story that's being told. Time will tell if Snipes' return as Blade is just a rumor or if the talented actor will get another chance to again take on one of his best roles.