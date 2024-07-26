Lines In Deadpool & Wolverine That Are More Important Than You Think

Deadpool has a lot to say. He can talk smack with the best of them, loudly and with colorful language. But in "Deadpool & Wolverine" he says some things that have more meaning than you may think. In fact, his self-referential, fourth-wall-breaking humor is full of references to everything from Wolverine's supersuit to the fact that the man who plays him is actually Ryan Reynolds — and that the man who plays Wolverine is actually Reynolds' friend Hugh Jackman.

That's why Deadpool has so many of these lines. Full of alternate meanings, they're just part of the way Deadpool talks. While everyone else in the movie plays things (mostly) straight, Deadpool makes even the most serious situation humorous with his constant barrage of insults and quips. The movie centers on Deadpool's quest to save his timeline after learning that it's dying because its "anchor being," Wolverine, has died. He finds a Wolverine to bring back to his timeline, and thus starts an adventure which spends most of its time in the Void, the dumping realm of the Time Variance Authority.

Whether he's in the Void, in his home universe, or at the TVA, Deadpool just can't seem to help himself and continues to quip until the movie's end. As a result, these lines in "Deadpool & Wolverine" all have meanings beyond what they seem on the surface. We're demystifying them below.