The Blade Movie's Behind-The-Scene Issues Are Worse Than Marvel Fans Think

To paraphrase Wesley Snipes' titular vampire in 2004's "Blade: Trinity," some people are always trying to ice skate uphill. This essentially means that they like doing things the hard way — a sentiment that applies to Marvel's attempts to get its long-gestating "Blade" reboot off the ground. The film, which will see Mahershala Ali play the Daywalker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was announced in 2019, yet hardly any progress has been made since then. So what's the hold up?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there are multiple reasons for the film's delay. The COVID-19 pandemic and the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike that shut down Hollywood are said to have contributed to the mess, and "Blade" has been forced to take a backseat while Marvel has prioritized other projects. The studio has been pretty busy producing content for Disney+ and theaters, and it's believed Kevin Feige and co. don't want to press ahead with "Blade" until they're confident that it will deliver the goods. For now, though, the project isn't at the top of everyone's to-do list.

Of course, it's difficult to deliver quality without good writers and directors in place. As it stands, a consistent creative team for "Blade" has yet to be decided, and some people have quit out of frustration.