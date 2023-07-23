The One Actor Ryan Reynolds Will Flat Out Never Work With Again

Ryan Reynolds has sat at the top of the Hollywood heap for many years now, taking on all kinds of projects in that time. From goofy comedies to superhero epics, he has proven himself an immensely versatile on-screen talent. In doing so, Reynolds has brushed shoulders with numerous of his fellow big screen stars, from Hugh Jackman to his wife, Blake Lively. While most of these cinematic partnerships turned out to be pretty fruitful, not all of them left Reynolds eager to reunite with his co-star in future features down the road.

Long before he brought Deadpool to life for the first time, Reynolds made his Marvel movie debut in 2004's "Blade: Trinity." In the role of Hannibal King, he stands beside Blade (Wesley Snipes) himself as they battle back against the vampires who seek to terrorize humanity. Though they work together, Hannibal and Blade are far from friends, which seems to mirror Reynolds' real-life strained relationship with Snipes. When asked by Première Magazine if he'd ever work with Snipes again on a potential "Blade 4," Reynolds made it clear with a slight laugh and a shake of his head that he has no interest.

Taking into account what Reynolds has said about his experience working with Snipes on "Blade: Trinity," it's no surprise that he doesn't want to work with the actor again.