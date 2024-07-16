Deadpool & Wolverine's New Trailer Has Fans Saying One Thing About Lady Deadpool

"Deadpool and Wolverine" is right around the corner, meaning fans will soon get the answers to all their questions about how Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) will enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There have been some outrageous "Deadpool 3" cameo rumors, including Channing Tatum suiting up as Gambit and Wesley Snipes encoring as Blade, but the cameo on everyone's lips at the moment is the mysterious Lady Deadpool, who's in the latest "Deadpool and Wolverine" trailer. People want to know who's playing her, with the most popular guess being Reynolds' real-life wife, Blake Lively.

Shortly after the new trailer dropped, Lively's name began trending on X (formerly known as Twitter). With long legs and flowing blonde hair, Lively does seem a suitable candidate, and she's a top pick among Marvel fans like @rhysthecapricrn, who wrote: "I'm calling it, lady deadpool is played by BLAKE LIVELY." X user @MCUFilmNews had a similar thought: "Yeah, it's 100% certain that Blake Lively is playing Lady Deadpool."

Of course, Lady Deadpool is far from the only variant in the teaser. A Cowboy Deadpool enters the mix, and there's also Dogpool, arguably the weirdest variant coming out in "Deadpool 3." But Lady Deadpool is clearly the star of the clip, and while Lively got the lion's share of attention online, there are some other options out there that are amusing to consider.