Deadpool & Wolverine's New Trailer Has Fans Saying One Thing About Lady Deadpool
"Deadpool and Wolverine" is right around the corner, meaning fans will soon get the answers to all their questions about how Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) will enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There have been some outrageous "Deadpool 3" cameo rumors, including Channing Tatum suiting up as Gambit and Wesley Snipes encoring as Blade, but the cameo on everyone's lips at the moment is the mysterious Lady Deadpool, who's in the latest "Deadpool and Wolverine" trailer. People want to know who's playing her, with the most popular guess being Reynolds' real-life wife, Blake Lively.
Shortly after the new trailer dropped, Lively's name began trending on X (formerly known as Twitter). With long legs and flowing blonde hair, Lively does seem a suitable candidate, and she's a top pick among Marvel fans like @rhysthecapricrn, who wrote: "I'm calling it, lady deadpool is played by BLAKE LIVELY." X user @MCUFilmNews had a similar thought: "Yeah, it's 100% certain that Blake Lively is playing Lady Deadpool."
Of course, Lady Deadpool is far from the only variant in the teaser. A Cowboy Deadpool enters the mix, and there's also Dogpool, arguably the weirdest variant coming out in "Deadpool 3." But Lady Deadpool is clearly the star of the clip, and while Lively got the lion's share of attention online, there are some other options out there that are amusing to consider.
Taylor Swift as Lady Deadpool is also on fans' minds
Blake Lively as Lady Deadpool adds up, especially since she could have carpooled to set that day with Ryan Reynolds. However, that seems a bit too on the nose. It would be rather funny for the "Deadpool and Wolverine" trailers to play up that Lady Deadpool is Reynolds' wife, only for it to be someone else entirely. Morena Baccarin would be a good pick since she plays Deadpool's love interest, Vanessa. Her embodying Lady Deadpool could serve as an "I'll love you in every universe" type of plot point.
Many are still holding out hope beyond hope that Taylor Swift will wind up in "Deadpool and Wolverine," with Swift as Lady Deadpool very much on the table. Swift is friends with Lively and Reynolds, so there's very much an in for her to star in the movie, too. X user @SinFABTCG pointed out, "So we're all in agreeance it would absolutely be Ryan Reynolds humor to have Taylor Swift play Lady Deadpool right?" Many assumed Swift could play the X-Men character Dazzler in "Deadpool 3," especially after a lyric off her album "The Tortured Poets Department" potentially hinted at that casting.
However, Entertainment Weekly recently confirmed that Swift isn't in "Deadpool and Wolverine." Unless they're pulling a fast one on us, it'd be best for Swifties not to get their hopes up about the megastar having any sort of cameo.
What if Lady Deadpool is ... Ryan Reynolds in a wig?
The newest trailer goes to great lengths to show us all of Lady Deadpool's body but stops just short of her face, clearly wanting to increase the anticipation before the film's release. But there's something a bit off about the blonde hair we can see in the teaser, almost like it's a wig. While the trailer may want to give the impression it's Blake Lively or Taylor Swift, @goatboi667 offers a hilarious theory: "Everyone debating on whether lady deadpool is played by blake lively or taylor swift but it would be way funnier if it's just also ryan."
To be honest, the new trailer sets this up by opening with Wade Wilson telling Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) how he wears a toupee. It comes up again at the end with Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) poking fun at his "hair system." Wade's hair is clearly going to be a running gag throughout the movie, so it would be a perfect punchline to have Lady Deadpool in a feminine body with Ryan Reynolds' face and a blonde wig on top. Reynolds could also show up as other Deadpool variants, like Cowboy Deadpool, by donning a cowboy hat and speaking in a Southern drawl.
These are all just theories and speculation, with Lady Deadpool's identity likely remaining a mystery until the movie's available for all to see. We'll know soon enough, once "Deadpool and Wolverine" lands in theaters on July 26.