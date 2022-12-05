Why Black Adam Still Bombed At The Box Office After Making Close To $400 Million

The year was 2007. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Hollywood career was only beginning to gain traction, and superhero-centric movies were far from the surefire cinematic moneymakers they'd become in only a few more years. Nevertheless, it came to light that the longtime WWE sensation would star in a big-screen comic book adaptation focused on Shazam, but he wouldn't portray the tenured print hero. Rather, he'd take on the role of his greatest enemy, Teth-Adam, better known as Black Adam. As we now know, however, this plan didn't quite come to fruition just like that.

After years in development limbo, "Shazam!" premiered in 2019 with Zachary Levi in the title role. Instead of facing Black Adam, though, he took on Mark Strong's Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. The reason for this change? Because Johnson's Black Adam would get a movie all his own, which took on the simple title of "Black Adam." Around 15 years after he first signed on for the role, Johnson finally got to play "The Man in Black" in 2022, courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery and director Jaume Collet-Serra. Was it the change in the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe Johnson promised?

Critics didn't care for "Black Adam," but general audiences seem to adore it (via Rotten Tomatoes). Meanwhile, when talking strictly about financials, things aren't looking good. The film is hovering around the $400 million mark at the global box office, and yet, it's still a box office bomb. Here's how and why the long-gestating feature is a monetary failure.