Henry Cavill Won't Return As Superman In Newly Announced James Gunn-Penned Film

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe up and running, Warner Bros. launched its own shared film universe in 2013. Dubbed the DC Extended Universe, the franchise kicked off with "Man of Steel": a reboot of the Superman brand within the DCEU starring Henry Cavill as the title hero. While one might expect this would make Cavill's Superman the cornerstone of the budding silver screen universe, this wasn't entirely the case. After only a handful of outings as the character, doubt was cast over his future in the role as he all but disappeared from the DCEU.

After much speculation about Cavill's future as "The Man of Tomorrow," it seemed like things were looking up for him in 2022. The Dwayne Johnson-led "Black Adam" debuted at long last that year, featuring a post-credits scene depicting a stand-off between Superman and the leader of Khandaq himself. Between this, Cavill's departure from "The Witcher," and a change in direction at Warner Bros. in regards to its DC Comics-based productions, it seemed like Superman was back in business after an unexpectedly long and confusing hiatus.

As the old saying goes, easy come, easy go. It appears that Henry Cavill is officially done as Superman mere weeks after making his return to the part via "Black Adam." Although, that's not to say he's done in the DC Universe as a whole.