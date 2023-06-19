The Flash's Most Confusing Moments Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Flash."

DC's "The Flash" solo movie is finally here, though it didn't arrive on the big screens as speedily as the scarlet speedster himself. The production of the film has a messy history behind it, including multiple changes in its writers and director, numerous rewrites, several delays, controversies surrounding its lead star, and the ultimate restructuring of DC Studios under new heads, James Gunn and Peter Safran.

"The Flash" follows Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) as he goes back in time to save his mother, only to realize the drastic and violent consequences of his actions in changing the timeline. Without the Justice League's help, joining Barry is a ragtag team of a younger, inexperienced version of himself, an older and rusty Batman (Michael Keaton), and Supergirl (Sasha Calle). The film is anticipated to be the bridge between the messy DC Extended Universe and Gunn's new DC Universe, given the film's timeline-altering plot.

With its time-traveling hijinks, host of characters both new and old, and many surprising (and not-so-surprising) cameos, the plot can get pretty confusing at times, and difficult for the audiences to be up to speed about everything. So try to keep up as we explain the most confusing moments in "The Flash."