The Flash's Final Cameo Could Set Up James Gunn's The Brave And The Bold

Contains spoilers for "The Flash"

What many thought would be the last gasp of Zack Snyder's era at Warner Bros.' DC film division may have planted the biggest seed yet for the regime set to replace it. At the end of Andy Muschietti's "The Flash," Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) manages to revert his time-ravaged universe back to the way it was at the beginning of the story with one major exception. He's stuck with the wrong Batman. After appearing in the original timeline as Ben Affleck and later as "Batman" '89 star Michael Keaton, Bruce Wayne ultimately takes the shape of none other than George Clooney.

The Hollywood icon stars in such beloved projects as "ER," "Gravity," "O Brother, Where Art Thou?," and "Up In The Air," evolving from a small-screen stalwart into one of the most bankable leading men in the film industry — despite the fact that he made what some would call a career misstep by starring in the critically maligned 1997 film "Batman & Robin." Remembered for its cheesy lines of dialogue and an icy turn from Arnold Schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze, "Batman & Robin" is regarded as one of the worst comic book films made.

If "The Flash" is attempting to be a bridge to the new DC continuity, the stage is seemingly set for Clooney's take on Batman to make a comeback in a big way. While Matt Reeves builds his own gritty, grounded franchise around "The Batman's" Robert Pattinson, DC films CEO James Gunn has promised yet another take on the caped crusader — one that could now be played by an unexpected candidate.