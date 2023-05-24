The Flash Director Spoils The Movie's Biggest Cameo (& It's A Doozy)

This article contains spoilers for "The Flash"

Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will return as their respective iterations of Batman in "The Flash," but what about Superman? Will any version of Krypton's favorite son have a cameo in the upcoming blockbuster? The answer to that question is a resounding yes, but don't expect to see Henry Cavill or Brandon Routh in the red cape — that's unless they've also been cast and it's just being kept secret.

That being said, it seems that the filmmakers are fine with spoiling the big surprises pertaining to this movie. As documented by Variety, Andy Muschietti has confirmed that Nicolas Cage's Superman will appear in "The Flash," and working with the actor was a dream come true for the director. "Nic was absolutely wonderful," Muschietti said. "Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it... I dreamt all my life to work with him. I hope I can work with him again soon."

Of course, Cage technically hasn't played the Man of Steel in a live-action "Superman" movie prior to "Flash." That said, he was supposed to portray the Kryptonian in Tim Burton's unproduced "Superman Lives," which would have delivered an interesting take on the iconic character, to say the least. It remains to be seen how the character will factor into "Flash," but he probably won't be like other Supermen.