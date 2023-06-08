The Flash Review: Muddled Multiverse

In the nine years since embattled movie star Ezra Miller was cast to be DC's live-action Barry Allen, a Crisis-level saga has ensued, both on and off the big screen. Miller has been the center of countless crimes and controversies and the sprawling, uneven DC Extended Universe itself has drawn to a close. They've finally gotten to play "The Flash" in "It" director Andy Muschietti's new film, but instead of a solo chapter in the ongoing narrative they'd first signed on for, the first ever live-action movie about the Scarlet Speedster must act as a requiem for the so-called Snyderverse. Whether or not this film is successful on its own merits seems beside the point. It exists to function solely as a metatextual rewrite of the on-screen DC mythos, so new co-CEO James Gunn and his collaborators can start fresh, hoping to save the brand from the fractured fate it has so far endured.

Harsh realities aside, this is a movie that must stand on its own to be a satisfying experience. Whether or not it accomplishes that base-level task will greatly depend on the amount of leeway the viewer is willing to give this troubled production. But for all its positives, the fact a movie this straightforward was twisted into something so baffling and misguided is indicative of a much larger problem with these big-budget shared universes and the pitfalls of investing so heavily into them.

There's a lot to say about what does and doesn't work here, but above all else, "The Flash" is a case study in the cliché of "less is more."