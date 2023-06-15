James Gunn's Superman: Legacy Will Have 'An Aesthetic That Hasn't Existed Before'

James Gunn wants to give us a version of Superman we've never seen before. Superman may be the most iconic comic book character of all time, but it's been a while since a live-action version of Kal-El was universally beloved. Brandon Routh donned the spandex for Bryan Singer in 2006, but the movie was received coldly by audiences and critics. Zack Snyder cast Henry Cavill in the role for the DCEU films, and while he certainly filled out the suit, many were disappointed at Snyder's darkly cynical portrayal of a character who has traditionally represented hope and justice in their purest forms. Now since Gunn is at the reins, he hopes to give us something wholly original from the last son of Krypton.

Appearing on the podcast, "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum," Gunn discussed his longtime production team, who have followed him from Marvel to DC. "We are all the aesthetics of 'Superman,' right? So we all have to work together to create this one, unified aesthetic," he said at around the 65-minute mark. "The same thing we all did on 'Suicide Squad.' The same thing we did on 'Guardians 3.' We have to work together to create one unified aesthetic." The director continued by noting that some major films lack a sense of aesthetic cohesion, which he attributes to the various teams not being on the same page. "So, especially in my movies, with how we're doing 'Superman,' we're creating an aesthetic that hasn't, you know, existed before," he concluded.

Gunn declined to get into the specifics of what that aesthetic will look like, telling Rosenbaum, who once played Lex Luthor on "Smallville," to wait and see the finished film. But given Gunn's track record, one thing Superman fans should expect from his take on the material is a unique sense of style.