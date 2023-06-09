The Messy History Of The Flash Movie Explained

Created in 1940 by writer Gardner Fox and artist Harry Lampert, DC comic book character the Flash sprinted onto the superhero scene with his superhuman speed, reflexes, and interdimensional travel. Although multiple incarnations of the Flash exist within the comic book world, the long-awaited 2023 release of the feature film "The Flash" follows Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), a forensic science student with a tragic past who obtains his superpowers after a S.T.A.R. Labs incident. In an attempt to prevent his mother's death and the false imprisonment of his father, Barry goes back in time — but not without dire consequences.

Nearly a century after the Flash was first introduced in "Flash Comics" #1, the fastest man alive finally got his own feature film within the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). But long before the DCEU's inception or the popularization of superhero films, development for a Flash movie began all the way back in the late 1980s. So why did it take so long for this speedster to make it onto the big screen? Decades of rewrites, changes, creative differences, poor timing, delays, and controversy have plagued every stage of production. Luckily, no time travel is required for us to revisit and examine the messy history of "The Flash" movie.