The Flash: Studio Switch-Ups Saw The Film's Ending Change Multiple Times During Production

Contains spoilers for "The Flash."

In the new DC superhero tale "The Flash," Barry Allen-The Flash (Ezra Miller) finds out that whizzing back to the past to save his mother from dying drastically alters history moving forward. However, Barry's quandary becomes more complicated as he enters alternate timelines on Earth, where he meets his younger self and different iterations of the characters he previously partnered with in the Justice League.

The multiverse angle, of course, allowed director Andy Muschietti to tap into the DC movie vault at Warner Bros. As such, the filmmaker was able to bring back Michael Keaton's version of Bruce Wayne-Batman from director Tim Burton's "Batman" movies and craft the story to replace Henry Cavill's version of Superman with Sacha Calle as Supergirl. In addition, the multiverse approach allowed Michael Shannon's General Zod — who died at the hands of Cavill's Superman in "Man of Steel" in 2013 — to get another crack at taking over Earth in "The Flash."

As a result, Barry desperately tries to reset his timeline and return to his version of Earth. While his efforts first appear successful, he's surprised to see that a superhero from a previous DC film makes a stunning appearance to conclude the film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the conclusion viewers are getting in "The Flash" is actually the last of three endings filmed by Muschietti, which transpired under three different sets of leaders at Warner Bros. THR said the first ending was filmed under the auspices of Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich and DC boss Walter Hamada; the second transpired under studio chairpersons and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy; and the third happened under the watch of current DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.