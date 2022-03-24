Winning Time's Hadley Robinson Reveals What It's Like To Work With John C. Reilly And Sally Field - Exclusive

While such marquee players as Earvin "Magic" Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Solomon Hughes) are at the center of "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty," the new HBO and HBO Max series also keys in on the behind-the-scenes personnel that helped build the "Showtime Lakers" of the 1980s. Among them is Dr. Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly), an energetic investor who purchased the struggling NBA franchise in 1979 with the intention of creating a showbiz atmosphere to attract crowds to the team's home games at the L.A. Forum.

Buss knew he couldn't achieve his goals alone, though, so he brought some important family members into the fold — his mom, Jessie Buss (Sally Field), who served as the franchise's accountant, and his daughter, Jeanie Buss (Hadley Robinson) as an assistant to the Forum's general manager, Claire Rothman (Gaby Hoffmann). And while Jeanie Buss' suggestions to bolster the Forum's business aren't taken seriously at first, Rothman comes to realize that her new assistant — who was about 18-years-old when she started with the team — may have much more to contribute than she first realized.

Time, of course, has proven that Jeanie Buss' contributions over the years were extremely valuable, which explains her eventual ascent to the top as the Lakers' team president. So, as a relative newcomer with aspirations as an actor, Robinson — whose credits including roles in the streaming series "Utopia" and the 2019 feature adaptation of "Little Women" — said she was taking every opportunity to learn from the esteemed members of her screen family while working on "Winning Time."