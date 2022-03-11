Michael Chiklis Discusses The Thrill Of Playing Celtics Coaching Legend Red Auerbach In Winning Time - Exclusive

While "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" is the name of the new series about L.A.'s storied "Showtime Lakers" squad that dominated the NBA in the 1980s, some of the team's rivals are showcased, too. Among those on the other side of the ball are Earvin "Magic" Johnson's (Quincy Isaiah), NCAA-turned-NBA foe Larry Bird (Sean Patrick Small), as well as the Boston Celtics executive who drafted him — that being the legendary coach-turned-general manager Red Auerbach (Michael Chiklis).

Auerbach plays a pivotal role early on in "Winning Time," just as an enterprising investor by the name of Dr. Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly) buys the Lakers and is determined to turn the team's home games into a showbiz experience. Buss seeks out Auerbach for advice, but the cigar-chomping, take-no-prisoners GM blows smoke at the rookie owner's aspirations.

Since cigars are permanently attached to Auerbach's legacy — both the NBA Coach of the Year trophy and a statue in Boston feature the coach seated on a bench with a stogie in his hand — in fact, Chiklis was required to act the part and smoked "quite a few" faux cigars during production.

"I was an original member at the Grand Havana Room back in the day, so I did smoke my share of cigars, and I love them, but I quit because I was smoking too many of them, and I want to live, and so I quit ... 22 years ago," Chiklis told Looper in an exclusive interview. "So I was a little concerned about this. You can't smoke cigars on set anymore, so they had ... It's this horrible clove that ... Oh, it's awful. That's what I had to smoke to play Red. They look right. It looks right, but boy, oof, not good."