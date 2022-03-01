Sally Field And Hadley Robinson Discuss The Buss Family And The Lakers In Winning Time - Exclusive Interview

There's a lot more going on than what you see on the court in the new series "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" — and a large part of it peers into the behind-the-scenes goings-on of the Buss family, who turned a struggling basketball franchise around to become the "Showtime Lakers" that dominated the NBA in the 1980s.

Tipping off Sunday, March 6, on HBO Max, "Winning Time" begins in 1979 with the purchase of the Lakers by freewheeling investor Dr. Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly), who aims to make the LA Forum an entertainment destination by bringing some showbiz pizazz to the team's games. Buss' first big move is to make Earvin "Magic" Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) the Lakers' first overall pick in the NBA draft, which meets resistance by the likes of iconic Lakers player-turned-coach Jerry West (Jason Clarke), as well as its star, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Solomon Hughes).

Aiding Buss in his transformation of the team is his mother/accountant Jessie (Sally Field), who would prefer to family's business dealings private. Also important to Buss' vision is his daughter, Jeanie (Hadley Robinson), whose inventive ideas are first spurned by the LA Forum's general manager, Claire Rothman (Gaby Hoffman), but end up being Jeanie's first steps to fulfill her destiny as the team's president.

Field brings nearly five decades of screen greatness to "Winning Time." She's scored two Best Actress Oscars (for "Norma Rae" and "Places in the Heart"), as well as dozens of other nominations and accolades. Field's films throughout her illustrious career include stellar turns in such classics as "Forrest Gump," "Lincoln," the "Smokey and the Bandit" movies, and "The Amazing Spider-Man" movies opposite Andrew Garfield. On top of that, Field has won acclaim for such TV projects as the riveting miniseries "Sybil," and the classic sitcoms "The Flying Nun" and "Gidget."

Robinson, meanwhile, has just started carving out her career in the last few years, including memorable supporting turns in the dark TV drama "Utopia," and the lauded 2019 film remake of the classic novel "Little Women." Field and Robinson sat down with Looper to discuss their roles in "Winning Time" in an exclusive interview.