Winning Time's Sally Field Discusses Her Hilarious Role As The Mom Of Lakers Legendary Owner Jerry Buss - Exclusive

As fans of "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" have quickly discovered, the new HBO Max series is far more than what you see on the basketball court. Co-created by Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht, and executive produced by Oscar winner Adam McKay, the series delves into the stories of several key players off the court during the reign of the "Showtime Lakers" in the NBA in the 1980s.

In "Winning Time," John C. Reilly stars as Dr. Jerry Buss, an innovative investor who looks to transform the Lakers and the L.A. Forum into an entertainment destination that provides all the glitz and glamor Hollywood is known for. After Buss purchases the team in 1979 and makes Earvin "Magic" Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft, he relies on a close inner circle to see his vision come to fruition — including his mom-slash-accountant Jessie Buss (Sally Field); his enterprising daughter, Jeanie Buss (Hadley Robinson); and the Forum's general manager, Claire Rothman (Gaby Hoffmann).

And while the work of Rothman and Jeanie Buss — the latter of whom eventually rose in the ranks to become the Lakers' team president — have been well documented, the same can't be said of Jessie Buss. As a result, Field was given a bit more creative room to interpret her character, and true to the Buss family spirit, she does it with quite a bit of pizazz in "Winning Time."