Winning Time's Jason Clarke Addresses His Character Jerry West's Strained History With The Lakers - Exclusive

Just as the title of the series promises, "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" is just that — a detailed depiction of the Los Angeles Lakers' transformation into the "Showtime Lakers" after investor-slash-impresario Dr. Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly) purchased the team in 1979. In an effort to bolster the attendance of the struggling franchise, Buss, his daughter, Jeanie (Hadley Robinson), and LA Forum general manager Claire Rothman (Gaby Hoffmann) infused the Lakers' home games with some showbiz pizazz — changing the face of the NBA forever.

Buss' first big move after he purchased the team from Jack Kent Cooke (Michael O'Keefe), however, was to make NCAA superstar Earvin "Magic" Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) the No. 1 overall pick in the 1979 NBA draft. It was a move that was met with resistance not only by the Lakers' superstar center, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Solomon Hughes), but the team's legendary player-turned-coach Jerry West (Jason Clarke).

New on HBO and HBO Max, "Winning Time" chronicles the stories of several major players on and off the court in the organization during the Lakers' decade of dominating the NBA in the 1980s. West, not surprisingly, is depicted as frustrated and volatile during his tenure as the Lakers' head coach — an extension, effectively, of his on-court consternation during the teams' struggles to defeat their rival team, the Boston Celtics, in several postseason matchups.

Unfortunately, even more bad vibes have transpired between West and the Lakers since he left the team, and actor Jason Clarke explains some of that strained history in an exclusive interview with Looper.