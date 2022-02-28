Quincy Isaiah Gets His Head In The Game Playing Lakers Icon Magic Johnson In Winning Time - Exclusive Interview

Screen newcomer Quincy Isaiah is about to tip-off his screen career in earnest, and it couldn't come with a higher-profile project and character. With only one short film — 2018's "Corporate Coffee" — under his belt, Isaiah is starring in the pivotal role of Earvin "Magic" Johnson in the new series "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty."

Debuting on HBO Max Sunday, March 6, "Winning Time" delves deep into the wild behind-the-scenes events that led to the formation and domination of the "Showtime Lakers" of the 1980s, beginning with the purchase of the team by freewheeling businessman Dr. Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly). Buss' first big move is to reinvigorate the flailing Lakers by making Johnson the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft in 1979 — a move that meets the resistance by the Lakers' volatile player-turned coach Jerry West (Jason Clarke), as well as team stalwarts Norm Nixon (DeVaughn Nixon) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Solomon Hughes).

Based on the bestseller "Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s," by author Jeff Pearlman, "Winning Time" is loaded with an impressive roster, including Oscar-winner Adrien Brody as famed Lakers coach Pat Riley; Gaby Hoffmann as LA Forum general manager and Buss confidant Claire Rothman; Sally Field as Buss' mother and Lakers accountant, Jessie; Hadley Robinson as Buss's daughter and future Lakers team president, Jeanie; and Tamera Tomakili as Johnson's future wife, Cookie Kelly. The series also stars Jason Segel and Tracey Letts as former Lakers coaches Paul Westhead and Jack McKinney, respectively; and Michael Chiklis as Lakers rival Red Auerbach — the legendary coach of the Boston Celtics.

Isaiah sat down with Looper in an exclusive interview to discuss the magic that went into playing the iconic Johnson, as well as the actors who helped him shape the role.