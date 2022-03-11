Gaby Hoffmann Reveals Her Admiration For Her Groundbreaking Real-Life Counterpart In Winning Time - Exclusive

While the new series "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" is ultimately about the triumphs of the "Showtime Lakers" in the 1980s, not lost in the story are several behind-the-scenes players in the franchise who were key to the team's turnaround. Chief among them, of course, is Dr. Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly), who purchased the struggling team in 1979 and turned the Lakers' home games into a showbiz venture. Also pivotal to the operation was L.A. Forum general manager Claire Rothman (Gaby Hoffmann), who worked in conjunction with Buss' enterprising daughter, Jeanie (Hadley Robinson), to transform the game venue into an entertainment destination.

New on HBO and HBO Max, the series "Winning Time" examines several major events in the Lakers organization after Jerry Buss took over, starting with the selection of Earvin "Magic" Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) as the first overall pick in the 1979 NBA draft. Despite the promise of the NCAA superstar and the dominant presence of Lakers all-star center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Solomon Hughes), Buss and Rothman still needed to find a way to get fans into the stands.

"I believe that Jerry Buss is credited with not just who the Lakers became and are today, but the entire NBA rising up out of a flailing state. Then, [Claire Rothman] was given more and more space and power to help elevate it to what it became," Hoffman told Looper in an exclusive interview. "Also, so much of what happens in the first season really is coming up through Claire, but the source is Jeanie Buss, and Claire really should be credited with recognizing that Jeanie had so much to offer and having the strength of ego to not just recognize it, but then do something with it. It's a complicated collaborative effort."