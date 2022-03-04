Adrien Brody, Jason Clarke And Solomon Hughes Portray Lakers Legends In Winning Time - Exclusive Interview

Solomon, congratulations on a big debut here as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He's an iconic basketball player, but really to this day, an invaluable contributor writing about the social fabric of today with his essays and he makes other appearances. Because Kareem's presence is so strong — it was strong then and is strong now — did you look to the full Kareem of yesterday and today to inform your performance?

Solomon Hughes: That's a great question. I definitely read some of the books that he's written recently, where in retrospect, where he talks a little bit about his time in the NBA, but I primarily feel like we're in this age where you can pull up interviews on YouTube. It was fascinating to go back and look at how he interacted with the press, the way he spoke about himself when he was with the Bucks, when he was at Lakers, etc. I definitely feel like I was at an advantage with resources like the media resources that are available to really sit with Kareem of the 1970s and the 1980s — his autobiography, "Giant Steps," was one of the first autobiographies I read growing up, right up there with Malcolm X.

I grew up an hour outside of Los Angeles, and so I was the kid that was very spoiled because all I knew was Lakers success. He was smack dab in the middle of all that because my dad really admired him for who he was, how he stood up socially. When you think about the stances that he took at such a young age, when he joined the Cleveland Summit and supported Muhammad Ali along with others or athletes [when] he was a sophomore in college, when he boycotted the Olympics, these are profound stances to take in the time when the idea is, "You really should just shut up and dribble." It was an incredibly rewarding journey, deep diving into the life of someone that I've admired since I was a child.

Deep diving into that film "Airplane," and you had the great opportunity to recreate Kareem's famous pilot scene. I didn't realize that Kareem was none too happy with that kid actor after that scene. Is that true? Or was that something that was made up for the series?

Hughes: Yeah. I feel like our writers do a great job creating ... there's enough of a mystery to where you're not worried about whether or not it happened, but you can dive into the moment essentially. We actually shot that in the same cockpit that he was in when he filmed "Airplane," so that was pretty special.