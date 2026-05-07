Avengers: Doomsday Fan Theories That Actually Make Sense

10 years ago, the thought of an "Avengers" movie being in any kind of trouble would be laughable. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dominated popular culture, and the "Avengers" movies were the payoff to sitting through various solo flicks for characters you may or may not care about. "Avengers: Endgame" sent the franchise off in spectacular fashion, but "Doomsday" will have to win some fans back after the past several years have delivered quite a few misfires (looking at you, "Captain America: Brave New World").

Marvel tried to build hype around "Avengers: Doomsday" with several short trailers, but that strategy was a total failure. There's still reason to hold out hope since test audiences have allegedly been pretty positive toward "Doomsday." We'll just have to wait and see if "Doomsday" brings everyone together in a worthy fashion. After all, "Doomsday" isn't just bringing the Avengers back together, but it also has to set up "Avengers: Secret Wars," which comes out in 2027.

There's a lot riding on this big bet, so it's no wonder that numerous "Avengers: Doomsday" fan theories have materialized. Fans have plenty of thoughts on what would make sense in terms of Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) looking just like Tony Stark and what the MCU will look like at the end of "Doomsday." It's hard to know which theories will pan out, but based on what we know so far about the movie, these theories seem the most likely to come to fruition.