MCU Rumor: An Avengers Vs X-Men Movie Is In The Works

The X-Men's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe might be starting to take shape. According to The Cosmic Circus, ideas have been put forth for a movie involving the 616 Avengers and the mutants. Still, it's too early to predict what the film will entail, if it even happens at all, as the X-Men have yet to find their way into the same timeline and establish themselves.

However, this is an exciting proposition with a wealth of Marvel source material to draw from. In 2012, Marvel Comics unleashed "Avengers vs. X-Men," which sees the titular factions go to war with each other. The event series was hailed as a big deal when it was originally released, but it wasn't the first time the superteams clashed. The X-Men and Avengers have been butting heads and joining forces in the comics since the Silver Age, so bringing that rocky relationship to the big screen wouldn't be an alien concept.

Of course, these plans aren't certain for now, and changes can always happen behind the scenes. Furthermore, the Cosmic Circus report highlights other possible plans for the X-Men that may signal their arrival in the MCU.