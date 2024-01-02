MCU Rumor: An Avengers Vs X-Men Movie Is In The Works
The X-Men's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe might be starting to take shape. According to The Cosmic Circus, ideas have been put forth for a movie involving the 616 Avengers and the mutants. Still, it's too early to predict what the film will entail, if it even happens at all, as the X-Men have yet to find their way into the same timeline and establish themselves.
However, this is an exciting proposition with a wealth of Marvel source material to draw from. In 2012, Marvel Comics unleashed "Avengers vs. X-Men," which sees the titular factions go to war with each other. The event series was hailed as a big deal when it was originally released, but it wasn't the first time the superteams clashed. The X-Men and Avengers have been butting heads and joining forces in the comics since the Silver Age, so bringing that rocky relationship to the big screen wouldn't be an alien concept.
Of course, these plans aren't certain for now, and changes can always happen behind the scenes. Furthermore, the Cosmic Circus report highlights other possible plans for the X-Men that may signal their arrival in the MCU.
Other plans have been discussed for the X-Men
"X-Men '97" will debut on Disney+ in 2024 and serve as a continuation of "X-Men: The Animated Series." However, The Cosmic Circus reports that it might be tied to the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the franchise's new X-Men reportedly being inspired by the character designs from the series. Elsewhere, there have been internal discussions about a mutant-themed series on Disney+ that will focus on the individual characters before integrating them into a team.
Of course, "Deadpool 3" will probably give us more answers pertaining to the X-Men's upcoming role in the MCU. That movie will see Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth team up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine for a multiversal adventure, one that could theoretically introduce us to X-Men from different timelines. It's also worth noting that Laura Kinney (Dafne Keen), aka X-23, might be in "Deadpool 3," potentially opening the door to the character leading a new generation of mutants, which was teased at the end of "Logan." A standalone X-23 movie has also been discussed in the past, but a project of that ilk could realistically exist alongside a more traditional X-Men franchise.
As it stands, Marvel fans must be patient and see how events unfold in the coming months. But an "Avengers vs. X-Men" film, or any mutant-themed project for that matter, might be the injection of excitement the MCU needs following the mixed responses to some of its recent releases.