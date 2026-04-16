Avengers: Doomsday Test Screening Reactions Are Turning Heads
The release date for "Avengers: Doomsday" is almost upon us, and scuttlebutt leaking out of an early test screening strongly hints that this movie is likely to be a major return to form for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Want to know more about the whispers? Check out Looper's video above for the full lowdown on the early buzz.
According to those who attended an exclusive first-look preview of the highly-anticipated film, the Marvel reps in attendance were very pleased with the feedback they were getting. In fact, the film is said to have tested at about the same level as "Avengers: Infinity War," which is an excellent sign for those hoping for an MCU resurgence.
Some attendees have reportedly said that "Doomsday" is Anthony and Joe Russo's best Marvel movie yet. That's very high praise considering the brothers directed both "Avengers: Infinity War" and the box office smash "Avengers: Endgame," which is not only second-highest grossing film of all time but also the second-highest rated MCU movie on Rotten Tomatoes
Can Avengers: Doomsday put the MCU back on top?
Make no mistake — the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in desperate need of a big win. While "Deadpool & Wolverine" was a hit, the likes of "Thunderbolts*" and "Captain America: Brave New World" underperformed, with both among the lowest-grossing MCU films at the box office so far. Part of the issue is that there's simply too much content for casual viewers to consume, which has seemingly led to diminishing interest in MCU projects. The release of a whole bunch of Disney+ shows which interconnect with the movie universe has arguably diluted the brand and made following the overarching plot difficult.
Yes, "Avengers: Doomsday" will still expect you to have some knowledge of Marvel's TV shows, but there's been a notable scaling back in terms of overall output. Phase 6 of the MCU will be made up of less than a dozen projects in total. There will only be four feature films (on top of "Doomsday," there's the already-released "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," as well as the upcoming "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" and "Avengers: Secret Wars"), and six TV shows. But will quality triumph over reduced quantity? Remember to watch the video above to find out why "Avengers: Doomsday" might just snap the MCU back into action.