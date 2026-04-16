Avengers: Doomsday Test Screening Reactions Are Turning Heads

The release date for "Avengers: Doomsday" is almost upon us, and scuttlebutt leaking out of an early test screening strongly hints that this movie is likely to be a major return to form for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Want to know more about the whispers? Check out Looper's video above for the full lowdown on the early buzz.

According to those who attended an exclusive first-look preview of the highly-anticipated film, the Marvel reps in attendance were very pleased with the feedback they were getting. In fact, the film is said to have tested at about the same level as "Avengers: Infinity War," which is an excellent sign for those hoping for an MCU resurgence.

Some attendees have reportedly said that "Doomsday" is Anthony and Joe Russo's best Marvel movie yet. That's very high praise considering the brothers directed both "Avengers: Infinity War" and the box office smash "Avengers: Endgame," which is not only second-highest grossing film of all time but also the second-highest rated MCU movie on Rotten Tomatoes