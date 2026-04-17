Avengers: Doomsday CinemaCon Trailer Description Teases X-Men, Thor Vs. Doctor Doom

The next big gathering of Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes and villains has been in the spotlight as of late. "Avengers: Doomsday" test screening reactions have been turning heads left and right, and now, the news from Las Vegas' CinemaCon 2026 delivers some pretty big hints about the things to come. Apart from an appearance by Doctor Doom actor Robert Downey Jr., the attendees had the opportunity to see the upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer, which feature plenty of X-Men action and a battle between Doom and Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

Yes, from the looks of it, MCU fans are in for an even bigger treat than anyone could have anticipated. Perhaps the biggest character vs. character moment of the trailer is the aforementioned face-off between Doom and Thor. Here, Downey's villain is seen catching Mjolnir — a feat last seen from the powerful Hela (Cate Blanchett) in "Thor: Ragnarok," just before she shatters the hammer.

We also get a couple of fight teases in the shape of Mystique (Rebecca Romijn) assuming her opponent's form to face off against Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), as well as "Deadpool & Wolverine" character Gambit (Channing Tatum) battling Shang-Chi (Simu Liu). Combine all this with moments like the triumphant return of Captain America (Chris Evans) and some interesting footage of both Doom and Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), and the trailer seems to be doing a great job communicating the true stakes and scale of "Avengers: Doomsday."