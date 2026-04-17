Avengers: Doomsday CinemaCon Trailer Description Teases X-Men, Thor Vs. Doctor Doom
The next big gathering of Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes and villains has been in the spotlight as of late. "Avengers: Doomsday" test screening reactions have been turning heads left and right, and now, the news from Las Vegas' CinemaCon 2026 delivers some pretty big hints about the things to come. Apart from an appearance by Doctor Doom actor Robert Downey Jr., the attendees had the opportunity to see the upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer, which feature plenty of X-Men action and a battle between Doom and Thor (Chris Hemsworth).
Yes, from the looks of it, MCU fans are in for an even bigger treat than anyone could have anticipated. Perhaps the biggest character vs. character moment of the trailer is the aforementioned face-off between Doom and Thor. Here, Downey's villain is seen catching Mjolnir — a feat last seen from the powerful Hela (Cate Blanchett) in "Thor: Ragnarok," just before she shatters the hammer.
We also get a couple of fight teases in the shape of Mystique (Rebecca Romijn) assuming her opponent's form to face off against Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), as well as "Deadpool & Wolverine" character Gambit (Channing Tatum) battling Shang-Chi (Simu Liu). Combine all this with moments like the triumphant return of Captain America (Chris Evans) and some interesting footage of both Doom and Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), and the trailer seems to be doing a great job communicating the true stakes and scale of "Avengers: Doomsday."
Avengers: Doomsday is seriously upping its trailer game
As Looper has noted before, Disney's initial "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer rollout wasn't particularly great. The four teasers featuring Steve "Captain America" Rogers, Thor, the X-Men, and a meeting between the Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Black Panther (Letitia Wright) and M'Baku (Winston Duke) were comparatively low-key, apart from that cool optic blast moment from Cyclops (James Marsden). Their muted nature didn't add all that much to everything we know about "Avengers: Doomsday" so far, and didn't necessarily spark the kind of tentpole movie excitement fans would have expected.
Based on the CinemaCon trailer news, however, Disney has now decided to put the pedal to the metal with the movie's marketing. A full reveal of Doctor Doom, multiple battles, plenty of character interaction, and a genuine sense of the movie's stakes sounds like a very good recipe for this layer of the "Avengers: Doomsday" promotional cake.
"Avengers: Doomsday" premieres in theaters on December 18, 2026.