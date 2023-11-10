The Ending Of The Marvels Explained

Like so many Marvel Cinematic Universe projects these days, "The Marvels" is many things. It's a sequel to 2019's "Captain Marvel," but one that makes Brie Larson's Carol Danvers just one of three superhero protagonists. In this way, it also becomes a sequel to "Ms. Marvel," which introduced Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, and a sequel to "WandaVision," in which Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau first gets her superpowers.

Amid all these different connections — and the curious things it sets up by the end — "The Marvels" is just a fun action-adventure movie. The action is frenetic and creative, the locales are varied and colorful, and the tone is mostly light but emotional enough when needed. It's the kind of movie we used to get so many of back in the earlier phases of the MCU before every project became another puzzle piece in some larger story we might never see conclude.

Perhaps more than anything, "The Marvels" is a reminder that team-ups have always been the elevating factor for Marvel Studios. Though Phases 4 and 5 have delivered plenty of partnerships and cameos, "The Marvels" is the closest we've gotten to an actual Avengers movie since "Endgame." The chemistry between Vellani, Parris, and Larson is instantly palpable, and it carries the movie through a gloriously quick adventure that culminates in a strong finale. So let's dive a little deeper into the ending of "The Marvels" and what it could mean for the franchise's future.