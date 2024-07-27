5 Marvel Characters Who Could Be The Sacred Timeline's Anchor Being

Contains spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine"

It can feel like a second job having to keep up with all of the lore and terminology the Marvel Cinematic Universe constantly throws out there, especially in the wake of the Multiverse Saga. With so many timelines and variants, it can be difficult to make heads or tails of what's going on, and "Deadpool & Wolverine" dove head-first into this arena, even introducing the concept of an "Anchor being."

As described in the film, an anchor being is an entity that keeps their respective universe stable. They're the foundation for everything built on top of that specific reality, and in Earth-10005 where Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and the X-Men hang out, Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) was that anchor. His death in "Logan" has caused Deadpool's timeline to begin to slowly decay, although granted, Paradox (Matthew Macfayden) states the process can take a long time, which is why he wants to expedite it via the Time Ripper.

By the end of "Deadpool & Wolverine," Wade Wilson's reality has begun to heal itself, allowing him to spend time with his loved ones until his inevitable team-up with the proper MCU. But this adventure begs the question: Who is the anchor being within the Sacred Timeline — meaning Earth-616 where most of the MCU occurs? We'd like to posit a few suggestions with whatever evidence we can find, but this will mostly be pure speculation.