Could Avengers: Secret Wars Reboot The MCU & Debut A Live-Action Miles Morales?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently setting up a live-action adaptation of the "Secret Wars" storyline from the comics. The massive crossover features heroes from across the Marvel Multiverse fighting one another in the pocket dimension of Battleworld after their worlds folded into one. The original "Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars," by Jim Shooter, Mike Zeck, and Bob Layton, was basically a giant toy advertisement. It introduced several new characters, including Titania and Julia Carpenter's Spider-Woman. At the same time, the conclusion of the 12-issue series saw Spider-Man return to Earth with the symbiote suit, setting the stage for Venom's creation.

In the 2015 event by Jonathan Hickman, Esad Ribic, and Ive Svorcina, the comic featured a similar plotline with more ambitious storytelling swings. It concluded with the restoration of Earth-616, while the Ultimate Universe officially ended.

Recent "Secret Wars" rumors have been wild, with some suggesting that the upcoming film version will serve as a soft reboot of the MCU and its most famous heroes and villains. At the same time, reports hint the storyline will be the official endpoint for the Fox-verse line of movies. While those rumors have yet to be proven true, "Secret Wars" could lead to the live-action introduction of a character fans have waited years for: Miles Morales' Spider-Man.