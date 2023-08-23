Could Avengers: Secret Wars Reboot The MCU & Debut A Live-Action Miles Morales?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently setting up a live-action adaptation of the "Secret Wars" storyline from the comics. The massive crossover features heroes from across the Marvel Multiverse fighting one another in the pocket dimension of Battleworld after their worlds folded into one. The original "Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars," by Jim Shooter, Mike Zeck, and Bob Layton, was basically a giant toy advertisement. It introduced several new characters, including Titania and Julia Carpenter's Spider-Woman. At the same time, the conclusion of the 12-issue series saw Spider-Man return to Earth with the symbiote suit, setting the stage for Venom's creation.
In the 2015 event by Jonathan Hickman, Esad Ribic, and Ive Svorcina, the comic featured a similar plotline with more ambitious storytelling swings. It concluded with the restoration of Earth-616, while the Ultimate Universe officially ended.
Recent "Secret Wars" rumors have been wild, with some suggesting that the upcoming film version will serve as a soft reboot of the MCU and its most famous heroes and villains. At the same time, reports hint the storyline will be the official endpoint for the Fox-verse line of movies. While those rumors have yet to be proven true, "Secret Wars" could lead to the live-action introduction of a character fans have waited years for: Miles Morales' Spider-Man.
How Miles Morales could find himself in the main universe
Miles Morales' Spider-Man might be a central part of the Earth-616 Universe in the comics now, but initially, the web-slinger came from the Ultimate Universe. It wasn't until the events of "Secret Wars," which saw the destruction of Earth-1610, that Morales officially jumped worlds. Following the end of the event, Morales was among the only survivors from his destroyed reality. His mother, Rio Morales, and his uncle, Aaron Davis, were restored in the new timeline, while the villain, the Maker, the evil doppelganger of Reed Richards, was the only other character who made his way to the main timeline in the comics.
Considering the popularity of Miles Morales' Spider-Man, how naturally he fit into Earth-616 in the comics, and his success in the "Spider-Verse" films, it seems like a no-brainer to introduce Miles Morales to the live-action universe. In the upcoming adaptation of "Secret Wars," it would make sense to end the storyline by introducing Morales and having him join the main Marvel Universe following the film's conclusion. If the Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting a soft reboot, having the former Ultimate Spider-Man be the face of the new set of heroes would be a bold but necessary move. Fans have waited a long time to see Miles.
It remains to be seen what effects the live-action "Secret Wars" will have on the rest of the Marvel Universe. However, if Marvel wants to use the action-packed story to introduce Miles Morales' Spider-Man to Earth-616, the opportunity is there to make it happen.