Why Disney's Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Rollout Was A Complete Failure

Doomsday is coming, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has kept reminding us about it over and over again. Unfortunately, "Avengers: Doomsday" has chosen the novel marketing strategy of rolling out four different character trailers (so far), and the end result has failed to light up the zeitgeist in the way Marvel Studios may have hoped. In fact, our deep dive into the subject strongly suggests that the trailer rollout was a complete failure. Watch Looper's video above to find out what went wrong.

Everything we know about "Avengers: Doomsday" points toward a truly huge movie, but a combination of various factors has left the film's marketing playing catch-up. Granted, the film still has every chance to turn the hype train around. The massive "Avengers: Doomsday" cast has people talking, and the fact that Robert Downey Jr. agreed to return to the MCU as Doctor Doom will no doubt allure people. But after the underwhelming trailer rollout, it will be interesting to see how Marvel Studios plans to communicate all that buzz to the fans before "Avengers: Doomsday" premieres on December 18, 2026.