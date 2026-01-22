Why Disney's Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Rollout Was A Complete Failure
Doomsday is coming, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has kept reminding us about it over and over again. Unfortunately, "Avengers: Doomsday" has chosen the novel marketing strategy of rolling out four different character trailers (so far), and the end result has failed to light up the zeitgeist in the way Marvel Studios may have hoped. In fact, our deep dive into the subject strongly suggests that the trailer rollout was a complete failure. Watch Looper's video above to find out what went wrong.
Everything we know about "Avengers: Doomsday" points toward a truly huge movie, but a combination of various factors has left the film's marketing playing catch-up. Granted, the film still has every chance to turn the hype train around. The massive "Avengers: Doomsday" cast has people talking, and the fact that Robert Downey Jr. agreed to return to the MCU as Doctor Doom will no doubt allure people. But after the underwhelming trailer rollout, it will be interesting to see how Marvel Studios plans to communicate all that buzz to the fans before "Avengers: Doomsday" premieres on December 18, 2026.
The Avengers: Doomsday trailers depict four very different MCU moments
Marvel's "Avengers: Doomsday" trailers are effectively four disconnected snippets that depict various characters' situations leading into the movie — or perhaps during it. The first trailer shows a seemingly retired version of Steve "Captain America" Rogers (Chris Evans) enjoying domestic life and a new baby. The second one focuses on a distraught Thor (Chris Hemsworth), who shows no sign of the comedic leanings of "Thor: Love and Thunder." Trailer No. 3 throws the X-Men in the mix and ends with a cool Cyclops (James Marsden) optic blast moment. Finally, Black Panther (Letitia Wright) and M'Baku (Winston Duke) meet up with the Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) in the fourth teaser.
Though the quartet of clips does contain several cool moments, the overall leisurely pace is more about confirming that these particular characters and teams will appear in "Avengers: Doomsday" than revealing anything truly interesting about the film. This may ultimately do little to prevent "Avengers: Doomsday" from rocking the 2026 box office — but for now, watching Looper's video above will reveal just why the "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer game hasn't quite worked out.