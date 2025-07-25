What Happens In The Fantastic Four: First Steps Post-Credits Scenes Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps"

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" might be set in a different MCU reality (it takes place on Earth-828 as opposed to Earth-616), but that doesn't mean it's abandoning everything people expect out of a Marvel movie. There's still plenty of humor, an epic final action sequence, and post-credits scenes that'll have you silently judging everyone who gets out of their seats early. In fact, "Fantastic Four: First Steps" has two extra scenes you'll want to check out.

After the Fantastic Four defeat Galactus (Ralph Ineson), a year passes before the credits roll, and they're beloved heroes once more. Four more years go by before we get to the mid-credits scene, meaning Franklin Richards is now five years old. Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) is reading to her son, and as she goes to get another book, she hears a strange noise coming from where Franklin is sitting. She walks over to discover a strange figure in a green cloak next to Franklin. This is clearly Doctor Doom, who will be portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. in "Avengers: Doomsday."

When Downey's casting was first announced, there were worries about whether he could do justice to the iconic villain or if the casting was a mere cash grab. The mid-credits scene doesn't give us an indication either way of how he'll do in the part because he doesn't say anything — we don't even see his face, though we do see Doom's iconic mask in his hand. The scene simply sets him up as the antagonist in the next "Avengers" movie, and, by the looks of it, his interest in Franklin may play a significant role. If Galactus wanted Franklin's power, it only makes sense for Doom to want it, too.