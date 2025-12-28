10 Movie Endings That Set Up Sequels We Never Got

As far as anime adaptations go, "Alita: Battle Angel" stands as one of the best. Written and produced by James Cameron and directed by Robert Rodriguez, "Alita" admirably translates the spectacle of anime to live action, with the big eyed Rose Salazar heading a star-studded cast including Oscar winners Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, and Mahershala Ali.

Set in a dystopian future, "Alita" sees the rich and powerful reside in the floating city of Zalem controlled by the unseen villain Nova. That is, until the final frames of the film, in which Alita raises her sword to the sky and vows to get her revenge. We then see Nova, played by Edward Norton, looking down on her with a bemused expression.

But despite this promised showdown and a number of sequel-setting cameos, a new "Alita" has yet to come to fruition. Cameron's late producing partner John Landau held out hope that they would continue the live action anime, while Rodriguez wished his work on "The Book of Boba Fett" would convince Disney (which now owns "Alita" thanks to its merger with 20th Century) to green light a sequel. Nevertheless, Cameron remains optimistic, telling Empire that he and Rodriguez are determined to get at least one more sequel made. Perhaps a revisit to Zalem will be just what Cameron needs after his latest trek to Pandora.