Producer Jon Landau Offers A Ray Of Hope To Alita: Battle Angel Fans

All eyes were on "Avatar: The Way of Water" at the world premiere in London, but that didn't stop Deadline from getting an "Alita" update from producer Jon Landau. When asked if he'll be working on any films other than the "Avatar" series, Landau said, "Well, there's a little film called 'Alita: Battle Angel' that we'd love to circle back and do a sequel to. We're talking to Robert [Rodriguez] about that, and hopefully that comes to fruition." Landau declined to give a timeframe on the potential sequel, though, joking that the media would hold it against him if he did.

From the beginning, Landau, Rodriguez, and James Cameron kept the door open for possible sequels to "Alita: Battle Angel." In 2018, Rodriguez told Yahoo Entertainment that he received over 600 pages of notes from Cameron, who had to put the project aside to work on "Avatar." Both filmmakers saw the potential of "Alita," believing it could spawn an entire franchise. Following the movie's release, Rodriguez remained optimistic about a sequel, telling The Nerdy Basement that he hopes his work with Disney on "The Book of Boba Fett" gets him in the necessary rooms to get the "Alita" sequel up and running.

From the looks of things, Landau, Rodriguez, and Cameron never stopped discussing future "Alita" movies. After the producer's recent comments, it seems that it's more about when a sequel will happen rather than if it will.