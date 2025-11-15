We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Historical epics have been around almost as long as the movies. The first feature-length, non-serialized film, in fact, was D.W. Griffith's "The Birth of a Nation," which recounted the American Civil War, the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln, and the rise of the Ku Klux Klan during the Reconstruction period.

It is also a notoriously racist production, with white actors wearing blackface to play offensive caricatures of enslaved African-Americans. Yet in spite of that controversy, the 1915 film's box office success kicked off one of the most reliable of Hollywood movie genres. There is seldom a historical event that hasn't been dramatized in one way or another on the big screen, and time and again audiences have flocked to see it in lieu of reading a book on the same subject.

What makes a great historical movie isn't just a meticulous recreation of a time, place, or event: it's the ability to place relatable characters — fictional or based on real people — within the context of history. This allows audiences to see themselves in it and understand its importance, lifting these stories out of the textbooks and into the cinematic pantheon. Several historical films have reaped rewards at the box office and the Oscars, and the very best of them have earned a permanent rotation on home video and cable TV (not to mention classrooms). Here are the 15 best historical movies of all time, ranked.