Avatar 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Details

Moviegoers in 2009 were left with their jaws on the floor after witnessing James Cameron's sci-fi fantasy epic, "Avatar." The film, which chronicles the struggle between a peaceful race called the Na'vi and an antagonistic mining colony, was considered a groundbreaking achievement.

The stunningly computer-generated environments and motion capture technology not only helped bring the world of Pandora to life, but also got plenty of butts in seats. To this day, "Avatar" remains the highest-grossing film of all time when not adjusted for inflation, raking in a global total of $2.9 billion from its various releases. Despite initial doubt, its 2022 follow-up, "Avatar: The Way of Water," didn't fall too far behind, making $2.3 billion and currently ranks as the third-highest-grossing movie ever made.

With such unprecedented success, it's no wonder the future will look more blue. Once the first "Avatar" became a global phenomenon, Cameron and company announced plans for two follow-up entries, which later went on to include a fourth and fifth installment. Time will tell if "Avatar 3" manages to meet or exceed the box office-busting results of its predecessors, but until then, let's dive back into Pandora and break down everything we know so far about the anticipated sequel.