Why We're Worried About Marvel Studios' Blade

"I want to leave you today with one more thing, that I don't think has been rumored about," teased Kevin Feige on the stage of San Diego Comic Con, surrounded by the brightest stars of Marvel's then-promising future. "Ladies and gentlemen, two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali!"

It's been a surprisingly long time since this moment happened in 2019 (so long ago that you probably don't remember that Ali rather awkwardly remained completely silent, as though Marvel were paying him by the word to be there). But if you're able to watch the video online, you'll hear the deafening screams of fans who couldn't be more thrilled by the official introduction of Ali as Blade into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Four years later, the mood is quite different. A pandemic and several critical and commercial failures later, "Blade" is still a distant and uncertain prospect for the MCU. After numerous work stoppages, delays, creative firings, and consistent rumors that Ali is unhappy and willing to walk off the project, the only objectively positive thing one can say about "Blade" is that its $100 million budget might be low enough to avoid complete catastrophe. Here's why we're concerned.