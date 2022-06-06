Morbius Re-Release Went Exactly How We All Suspected It Would

Sometimes, a movie will get a re-release because the fans demanded it. Other times, a movie will get released for a second time because a studio misinterpreted the intent behind a viral meme. Guess which one happened for "Morbius," which received another chance at an opening weekend?

To catch everyone up, "Morbius" is a Marvel property owned by Sony — ostensibly a part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe of Marvel Characters. The first film in the already-floundering franchise follows Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) as he attempts to cure himself of a disease with chemically altered bat blood. Perhaps unsurprisingly, instead of becoming healthy and whole, Morbius is transformed into a blood-thirsty vampire with "Rick and Morty" eyes. Shenanigans ensue.

Originally released in April of 2022, "Morbius" was, to put it mildly, not well received. Critics universally trashed it, citing everything from bad performances to awful writing to poor CGI. Its aggregate Rotten Tomatoes critics score currently sits at 19%. On the other hand, audiences seem to have enjoyed it for what it was: a simple popcorn flick. In the intervening weeks between then and now, a meme arose from the ashes of "Morbius" that gave disenchanted fans something to laugh about and Sony something to desperately latch onto.

And latch it did — whoo, boy.