Madame Web: What The Worst Critic Reviews Say About Sony's Marvel Movie

Sony's latest "Spider-Man"-adjacent film "Madame Web" hits theaters on February 14, and to say critics are underwhelmed is a colossal understatement.

As of this writing, "Madame Web" — which stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra "Cassie" Webb, a paramedic who discovers she can see the future — boasts a bleak critical rating of 16% over on Rotten Tomatoes. The reviews make it clear that most critics don't think much of this Sony installment.

Some of them were, at least, a little bit nice, like Lindsay Bahr over at the Associated Press, who praised the movie's director, S.J. Clarkson. "It's too bad because there could have been a more fun movie in here — Clarkson imbues it with a distinctly feminine and teenage energy that makes good use of its soundtrack," Bahr wrote. "But it spins itself into a knot trying to justify a silly story instead." Over at CNN, Brian Lowry seemed like he had high hopes for the film: "'Madame Web' might have sounded like an interesting experiment, and it sort of is, but the execution feels less like a fully realized film than an extended prologue for a movie to come."

As for Peter Debruge at Variety, he simply noted that the Sony movie had too much to live up to when it comes to superhero films ... and was kinder than most. "'Madame Web' was never going to touch the relatively high-concept, Disney-made 'Avengers' movies," he noted. "But guess what? Tickets still cost just as much as they would for a more canonical Marvel movie. So why settle for the knock-off?" So far, those are some of the nicest reviews of "Madame Web."