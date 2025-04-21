Every Marvel Post-Credits Scene That Hasn't Paid Off

Whether you've been a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe from the beginning, or are just now exploring the incredible, strange, and legendary shared cosmos of superheroes, sorcerers, and spies, there is one rule you must follow: Always stay through the end credits.

Ever since Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) surprised Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) with the "Avengers Initiative" at the end of 2008's "Iron Man," post-credits scenes have become a defining aspect of the MCU brand. Sometimes they foreshadow the coming of a new hero, like the discovery of Thor's hammer at the end of "Iron Man 2." Or they tease an ongoing threat, such as Thanos donning the Infinity Gauntlet in "Avengers: Age of Ultron." And sometimes post-credits scenes are included just for fun, like the heroes eating shawarma after the climactic battle of "The Avengers." Many MCU entries are considered among the best post-credits movie scenes of all time.

But with 35 movies in the MCU (and counting), plus numerous canonical television shows and specials, not every post-credits scene pays off. Over the years, some sequences have left us with unanswered questions, revealed abandoned storylines, or hinted at troubled productions behind the scenes. Here are the MCU post-credits scenes that have left audiences hanging.