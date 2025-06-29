9 Fake MCU Leaks That Totally Fooled Marvel Fans

Whether you think the Marvel Cinematic Universe has remained consistently great or believe it's currently in a bit of a downturn, there's no denying it remains at the pinnacle of blockbuster filmmaking. The nature of the interconnected franchise means what happens in one film can (and often does) impact what happens in a project down the road, and part of the joy of watching these movies is sitting in a crowded theater and witnessing a surprise cameo or major plot point for the first time.

As such, leaks remain the bane of Marvel Studios' existence. Despite their popularity, many people hate leaks because they spoil something that could've been cool to learn about for the first time when they appear on-screen. For example, it was leaked that Sentry would appear in "Thunderbolts*" back in 2023, well before we had a trailer that even hinted at his inclusion.

That said, the old adage remains true: Don't believe everything you read online. While plenty of genuine Marvel leaks have sprung over the years, there have been just as many fake rumors that never even had a chance at materializing onscreen. Some of these come from untrustworthy sources, while others are straight out of Marvel Studios. That's right — Marvel has learned how to weaponize leaks in order to flood online chatter with a bunch of nonsense. That way, even if you stay up to date on all things Marvel, you still might not know what's going to happen in the next film. Here are some of the most noteworthy examples of Marvel leaks that were ultimately too good to be true.