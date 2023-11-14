Was Mephisto Ever In WandaVision? Marvel Director Matt Shakman Ends Debate

As the first Marvel Cinematic Universe original series on Disney+, and the first MCU production to arrive in quite some time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were a ton of eyes on "WandaVision." MCU fans were eager to see where Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision's (Paul Bettany) story was heading next. As it went on, they became equally interested in seeing if their theories about the show held any water. One of the most notable cited the demonic Mephisto as the main antagonist of the series, though he never makes an appearance on the program.

Despite not appearing on "WandaVision," some MCU fans are still curious if he was ever intended to show up, or even covertly does in some form or fashion. Unfortunately, according to series director Matt Shakman, Mephisto wasn't in any drafts or lurking in the shadows of the final product as so many had hoped. "There were some deep readings of the text that led to certain conclusions that were wrong. Mephisto was never a part of our plan," he shared during a chat with Inverse, making it clear that Mephisto was not the one pulling the strings in Westview from afar. Rather, it was Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) all along.

Thankfully, if the rumor mill is to be believed, fans won't have to wait much longer for Mephisto's MCU introduction.