Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday Cast Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Marvel grabbed every nerd's attention on March 26 with a livestream announcing the cast of 2026's "Avengers: Doomsday," with the camera panning every 10 to 15 minutes to a chair containing an actor's name. Many of the film's stars were confirmed, with some — like Chris Hemsworth's Thor as well as the new Fantastic Four line-up of Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach — expected. Others were genuine surprises, like original "X-Men" actors Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, and Alan Cumming. A total of 27 names was announced, but many fans online focused on who didn't get a chair.

Underneath Marvel Studios' post on X (formerly Twitter) about "Avengers: Doomsday" starting production, many users listed the actors and characters they wanted to see who were absent. User @djtickle wrote, "Did you forget some? Spider-Man, Wanda, Strange, Hulk, Starlord, Hawkeye, Vision, Wolverine, Deadpool, Nick Fury, Captain Marvel or Warmachine." Many fans in particular wondered about Tom Holland's Spider-Man, although the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield versions could also be in play for the multiversal story. Other names that came up a lot included Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).

One of the more curious exclusions was Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), according to user @RxseGoldAngels: "How is doctor strange not in this movie." Given his last outing was subtitled "Multiverse of Madness," it would only make sense to include him in the penultimate "Avengers" movie before the Multiverse Saga ends. But maybe Marvel still has some tricks up its sleeves.