Steven Yeun's MCU Role As Sentry Is A Huge Leak For Marvel Studios

One of the more intriguing upcoming additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe docket is "Thunderbolts," which will bring together various antagonists and anti-heroes from other MCU projects for a covert mission. While there will be plenty of familiar faces, there are bound to be some new ones, too, including Steven Yeun, whose role as the uber-powerful superhero Sentry was seemingly just confirmed.

Steven Yeun has long been rumored to play Sentry in "Thunderbolts," and confirmation of his involvement was clarified by Robert Kirkman, creator of "Invincible," another superhero project Yeun is attached to. When speaking with David Finch on YouTube, Kirkman let the cat out of the bag, saying, "My good friend Steven Yeun is playing the Sentry in a movie." He seemed unclear if he was supposed to divulge that information but then continued, "[Yeun] said, 'I just came back from a costume fitting for the Sentry. I guess I only do superheroes that are yellow and blue.'" It's a reference to the fact both Invincible and Sentry have superhero costumes with yellow and blue designs.

Yeun as Sentry was already heavily rumored, with plenty of people assuming it was a done deal. But Marvel Studios hadn't confirmed it, meaning they were perhaps wanting it to be a surprise down the road. And Kirkman's response may have let on more than he intended.