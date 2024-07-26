Leaked Deadpool & Wolverine Cameos That Didn't End Up In The Movie, Explained
Contains spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine"
When the Multiverse is involved in a comic book movie, it's safe to say gratuitous cameos aren't far behind. Even before the movie came out, people could make educated wishes that "Deadpool & Wolverine" would be packed to the brim with guest stars, and in the months leading up to the release date, social media was filled with supposed "leaks" about who would be in the film. Some panned out while others didn't, and now we know why alleged scoopers may have missed the mark.
Executive producer Wendy Jacobson told GamesRadar+, "There may or may not have been some subterfuge and misdirections on the internet or in-person in order to protect the secrecy." It's unclear which misdirections may have come from the film's production, but there's a ton of speculation that ultimately went nowhere. James Marsden teased a Cyclops return in "Deadpool & Wolverine," and that clearly didn't happen. Plus, Marvel fans speculated Halle Berry could return as Storm after she sported a suspicious new hairdo in a photo, which was also all for naught.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" doesn't have versions of any other X-Men, like Charles Xavier, Magneto, or Beast. There are no surprise Spider-Men, and probably the biggest reveal of all is that, sadly, Taylor Swift plays neither Dazzler nor Lady Deadpool, despite some of her lyrics suggesting otherwise. This doesn't mean "Deadpool & Wolverine" is lacking in star power in any way, as the cameos that do occur pack a punch, but Jacobson's comments show how it may be good not to trust everything you read online.
Deadpool & Wolverine has cameos galore with Johnny Storm, X-23, and more
Outside of minor X-Men villains, like Pyro (Aaron Stanford), who were shown in the trailers, "Deadpool & Wolverine" kept plenty of cameos a surprise until the film's release. In fact, Looper went five for five when guessing on outrageous cameos that could actually happen, with Henry Cavill playing a Wolverine variant, with the other four members of the resistance being Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Laura aka X-23 (Dafne Keen), Gambit (Channing Tatum), and Blade (Wesley Snipes). Chris Evans returns as Johnny Storm (but not before Deadpool assumes he's there as Captain America), while Blake Lively voices the aforementioned Lady Deadpool. Other voices within the Deadpool Corps include Matthew McConaughey as Cowboy Deadpool, while Nathan Fillion voices Headpool.
It's a cavalcade of cameos, and Wendy Jacobson wanted to ensure each one served a purpose. "Anyone showing up has a crucial story purpose or a beginning, middle, and end as a character arc," she stated. "It was definitely a collaborative process of seeing who fit in and who didn't." The resistance members get their arcs, as they wish to find some kind of closure after being discarded into The Void. Laura gives Wolverine the pep talk he needs to realize he still has a part to play in all this. Johnny Storm provides some exposition before they meet Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) and factors into a hilarious post-credits scene. And Cavill's Wolverine offers a look at what may come to pass in the future.
More cameos than that could've easily derailed the plot and just been there for the sake of fan service. And anyone wanting a movie with more Marvel actors can take solace that "Avengers: Secret Wars" will likely be crammed with familiar faces.