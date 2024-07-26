Leaked Deadpool & Wolverine Cameos That Didn't End Up In The Movie, Explained

Outside of minor X-Men villains, like Pyro (Aaron Stanford), who were shown in the trailers, "Deadpool & Wolverine" kept plenty of cameos a surprise until the film's release. In fact, Looper went five for five when guessing on outrageous cameos that could actually happen, with Henry Cavill playing a Wolverine variant, with the other four members of the resistance being Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Laura aka X-23 (Dafne Keen), Gambit (Channing Tatum), and Blade (Wesley Snipes). Chris Evans returns as Johnny Storm (but not before Deadpool assumes he's there as Captain America), while Blake Lively voices the aforementioned Lady Deadpool. Other voices within the Deadpool Corps include Matthew McConaughey as Cowboy Deadpool, while Nathan Fillion voices Headpool.

It's a cavalcade of cameos, and Wendy Jacobson wanted to ensure each one served a purpose. "Anyone showing up has a crucial story purpose or a beginning, middle, and end as a character arc," she stated. "It was definitely a collaborative process of seeing who fit in and who didn't." The resistance members get their arcs, as they wish to find some kind of closure after being discarded into The Void. Laura gives Wolverine the pep talk he needs to realize he still has a part to play in all this. Johnny Storm provides some exposition before they meet Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) and factors into a hilarious post-credits scene. And Cavill's Wolverine offers a look at what may come to pass in the future.

More cameos than that could've easily derailed the plot and just been there for the sake of fan service. And anyone wanting a movie with more Marvel actors can take solace that "Avengers: Secret Wars" will likely be crammed with familiar faces.