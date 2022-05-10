The Real Reason Tom Cruise's Iron Man Wasn't In Doctor Strange 2

Speaking to Rolling Stone following the film's release, Waldron revealed that Tom Cruise was on his wish list for potential cameos and even went as far as suggesting it to Marvel Studios head, Kevin Feige. However, it was something that never came to pass, even with the frame-by-frame examination that fans were determined teased the actor in the trailers. "Yeah, that was totally made up. I mean, there's no cut footage of Tom Cruise!" Waldron assured. "But I love Tom Cruise, and I said to Kevin at one point, I was like, 'could we get Tom Cruise's Iron Man?' I remember reading about that in Ain't It Cool News back in the day, that Tom Cruise was going to be Iron Man."

The link of Cruise to Marvel (even if not in this film) does hold some truth, as Waldron notes. Back in the 90s, the action man from "Mission: Impossible" was approached to take the role of Tony Stark when the first attempt at bringing "Iron Man" to the screen was being considered. It of course never came to pass, and we instead got the pitch-perfect casting of Robert Downey Jr. in the role instead, which clearly worked out pretty well in the end.

Nevertheless, the fans still held out hope of seeing this fun twist onscreen, and in turn, so did Waldron, which is why he even attempted throwing the name to Feige. "As it was being talked about online, I was like, 'Yeah, that'd be cool!'"